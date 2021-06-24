Editor:
Paul Menter did something unusual in his June 23 column: he wrote before he read. His column tells the lie being perpetuated by many small businessmen that the Cares Act has caused the labor shortage. Had he read first he would have realized his mistake.
Menter might have stared with Ezra Cline’s interview of Betsy Stevenson in the New York Times. Stevenson was the chief economist at the Department of Labor. The subtitle of the article is “Take this job and shove it.”
Stevenson explains many are scared to return to work, especially those who must deal with customers who may not be vaccinated. Menter, who describes himself as a conservative, does not need to worry about this.
Stevenson also note workers are gaining market power. Thanks to the previous administration’s limits on immigration, there is a shortage of workers. The Wall Street Journal noted on June 22 that factories cannot find workers. Apparently, after busting unions and driving down wages they have discovered they have nothing to offer — except much higher wages.
The problem is particularly acute for women with small children. Four million left the labor force. McKinsey reports Hispanic and Latin women spent almost three times as much time caring for children and family members as their male counterparts. Perhaps Menter should consider proposals to expand child care.
Philip Verleger
Denver