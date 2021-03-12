Editor:
Maybe I need some help here, but I am completely frustrated and confused by the same mentality that has existed since 1998. Every time I go to the store I see the same thing. High-roller tourists who shop have seven to 10 one-time-use plastic bags full of essentials, and, of course, a case of one-time-use water bottles.
Why is it that its been approximately 20 years, and we still have hardly any effort or understanding about how to solve our dependency on plastics? We know that bringing our own shopping bag and carrying our own permanent water bottles (on slopes, too) is the answer but hardly anyone does it. Locals don’t have an excuse ... However, it’s still the same dilemma. Most everyone is too lazy to do what is right. Take the extra time to be prepared and help this fragile environment. I noticed recently in one of the newspapers that they don’t use one-time-use bottles. But how about don’t produce them in the first place? Some grocery stores have taken plastic bags away, but only in Aspen. Clark’s still seems to provide them. I’m not sure paper bags are really that much better of an alternative. Sure seems to be hard to win.
All you need to do is go anywhere in the nation at any store and notice some yahoo coming out with a whole pile of plastic bags. The solution is just plain don’t provide them. Start making people be responsible for how to carry what they buy. Of course that’s just a breakdown of our whole routine of how its always been and our need for convenience and marketing. That seems to be how this whole thing translates to these visitors we have. Rich=convenience=waste. It is just outrageous how much crap we produce and how much just goes in the landfill in our little town and valley. I could go on and on about all the things that bother me, but most apparently it seems this county is more about catering to visitors and their needs rather than the needs of the community and the world we live in. And just like Skinner commented about in his article. Maybe soon we will meet our maker.
A quick thought on Pandora’s. Instead why not make the meadows up higher by Richmond Ridge be the answer with its nice blue terrain. And build a solar rope tow so we can keep paying customers happy. Of course a solar rope tow would be great for the first leg to Highlands Bowl too.
Kurt Kalinna
Snowmass