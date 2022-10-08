Editor:
Just curious why the Aspen School District is buying housing for its employees in Aspen? The schools and the main office are outside the roundabout. I don’t go to Aspen, but I hear there is a real traffic problem.
Patrick Hunter
Carbondale
