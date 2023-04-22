The past few weeks of ski season, ironically, have flown by like a silver bullet train. What’s usually a catatonic, anticlimactic, zombie-like death march into April has been bolstered by a fast-paced, rolling blackout of ski-area closures and plump, impromptu powder days.
I had trouble keeping track of what was closing when, why, whom to ski with, where to be and what to wear. One thing’s for certain: This ski season has been a bounty of snow and cold, a stacked roster of events, a robust tourism spell, and many memories made, along with others you’d like to forget.
By most all accounts, this ski season has been a big success. We couldn’t have done it without everyone’s hard work. This town is a stress factory. End-of-season burnout is the real end product of our local economy. Do something nice for yourself. Thanks, Aspen Snowmass workers – this Bud’s for you!
For some, the season has been a struggle and they’re fixing to swear-off Aspen forever. Long hours, two (or more) jobs, housing struggles, deadly commutes to and fro, few days on the hill (if any), and little to show for it. For others, the season has been a bumper crop of conquest and treasure. The illusive sweet spot of perception and attitude, if there is such a thing, lies precariously in the middle. A balancing act of sorts, an illusion, the intangible, and a mirage of an Aspen lifestyle for sale in the glossy brochures that slowly melts away, like so many ski tracks in the snow.
I’ve talked to people on the local customer-service front who are traumatized by what they witnessed this winter at some of the high-profile, high-end establishments, in terms of demands, tedium, docudramas, scuffles, excess and debauchery. There’s a definable PTSD recovery period at the end of each ski season for local workers that needs to be acknowledged and celebrated in a healing, appreciative and nurturing way. May your offseason be restorative and reflective. This time of year is notorious for depression and suicide. Be vigilant. Problems are temporary. Suicide is not.
I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all of the service workers in Aspen and Snowmass, from the courteous car and van drivers, to pilots and flight attendants who deliver the people safely to us, to the hotel workers and concierge, to the maids and property service workers who clean our filth. Thanks to all of the police (nice Tesla!) and the sheriff — love the new truck. Thanks to the city and county workers, and the CDOT snow-removal workers.
Lately, I’ve really been paying more attention to all the different ethnicities of the Roaring Fork Valley, who seem to do a lion’s share of the work in town and don’t appear to ski. I’ve been trying to build community by greeting them, having conversations, and thanking the men and women whenever possible. You may not think people notice you, or even care, but you are appreciated.
Thanks to all of the restaurant workers, bartenders, waiters and waitresses, folks working in retail, ski shops, ski instructors and ski patrol for keeping us safe, and telling us to slow the heck down when we need reining in. Thank you to all of the burly mountain operations people, like lift maintenance and essential lift operators, out there early and late in the freezing cold, bringing the powder to the people.
By the looks of all the animated revelry up on the ski mountains, the spirit of skiing in Aspen and Snowmass is alive and well. The soul of Aspen is not dead, nor is the ski bum. What makes a town is the people, not the inanimate objects or structures. Yes, perhaps the ski bum of yesteryear, eating condiment sandwiches at the Merry-go-Round restaurant, is on the endangered species list, but today’s version of that vadeling visage exists in another form. They have aged, morphed and dug their heels into the snow. They have found the miniscule hand and footholds, almost imperceptible to the naked eye, and held on with all of their might.
“Living the dream” is a funny saying, because whenever I look back on a ski season, I’ve forgotten more than I remember. I can’t necessarily remember specific ski seasons, or years, or even days. Instead I retain small snapshots of runs in my mind, mental vignettes of skiing, glimpses, funny things people said in the gondola or waiting for the rope drop in the bowl, close calls or unusual situations, victories and even tragedies on the hill. Sometimes I remember a dream later in the day, later in the year, or later in life. Thanks to all the hardworking locals who make that ethereal dream possible.