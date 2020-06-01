Editor:
At a time when businesses are hemorrhaging and their financial future is in doubt, kudos to the Aspen City Council and staff for being flexible and coming up with a way to accommodate and implement a meaningful outdoor-seating plan for restaurants. Any other time, each of the many issues that have arisen would have bogged down the process many months. Workarounds are needed quickly.
We want to help those of us suffering from the economic pandemic. Yes, there might be an issue regarding the fair allocation of outdoor spaces to those restaurants on Main Street. But, nothing is ever perfect. Do a workaround. Get it done.
Please proceed and solve whatever issues you can. But, something big and meaningful must be passed this week. This is our moment to get something done for our restaurants and business owners. The longer we wait, the less likely a business will survive. We need to finish this up now.
Doug Brown
Aspen