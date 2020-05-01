Editor:
In response to the recent letter to the editor “Community’s health, not increased construction, should be priority” in the April 28 Aspen Daily News.
There is indeed a pandemic gripping this planet. For two months, the construction industry in Pitkin County has been shut down, and those downvalley have been out of work, but due to the tremendous efforts of the Pitkin County Health Department we have reopened some construction.
As a member of one local government building and planning department encompassed by this ban, we sent word to all of our active contractors to shut down. After six weeks of shutdown, they and their families are suffering. They are your housekeepers, your landscapers and your construction workers who work your “little pretty” projects on your second home. Most work at minimum wage and have been out of work for six weeks. They don’t have your resources. They need to work. As of last Wednesday, the Pitkin County Board of Health sent very strict guidelines to the building departments of Pitkin County, the town of Snowmass Village and the town of Basalt as to how to proceed to open construction projects that had to shut down due to the ban.
As governmental agencies, we have been working around the clock to make sure that they are submitting plans for social distancing and cleanliness and are up to speed. All have responded in a responsible way. They just want to get back to work. So allow them to resume making a living. And get over yourself.
Cindy Ford
Basalt