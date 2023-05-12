(Note: This letter was originally sent to the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners)
Editor:
Regarding the airport expansion, the terminal should be upgraded in a thoughtful and sustainable way. The runway/taxiway should not be widened, regardless of funding loss from the FAA. I've spoken to many people in the upper valley recently who don't really know what is going on with the airport expansion, but not one of them has felt the need for larger planes to land here.
I think it's a bad idea to have larger planes coming into this narrow valley, period. In addition to this, to widen the airport runway/taxiway, from my understanding, Owl Creek Road and the bike path would have to be relocated. This is crazy in itself, nevermind all of the other reasons to keep the airport as is.
Please keep us safe from larger planes, more pollution including both air and noise and road construction!
Dr. Kate Violette Spencer
Aspen