Editor:
Ironically this could be Trump’s mantra: “They [who] seek to establish systems of government based on the regimentation of all human beings by a handful of individual rulers, call this a new order. It is not new and it is not order.” The quote is from Franklin Roosevelt in regard to the rise of the Axis powers.
It’s been 36 years since 1984. Interestingly, the book “1984” was written 36 years before 1984 in 1948. For whatever reason or coincidence, it’s been pointed out that the numbers are reversed between 48 and 84. In 2020, might we see this book become something to reflect upon with better vision? No, it didn’t take 36 years to see the dystopia in 1984, it took 72 years. We are living “1984” in 2020. “1984” is here in thought, form and practice.
So Trump is not a handful of rulers. He is a handful for those who are living proof of “1984.”
The major theme of “1984” is about totalitarianism in government that uses psychological manipulation, physical control, control of information and history, as well as technology. This includes lockdowns, masks, riots, thought police, monolithic media, defunding or eliminating “police,” history and ever-present surveillance.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction