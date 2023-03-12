Friends set up a picnic last week to mourn or celebrate — take your pick — the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, where depositors flocked in vain after it disclosed it had recently lost $21 billion. SVB, in a flash, has become the second largest U.S. bank failure since 2008.
So my friends have picked out what remains of the last big bust — Washington Mutual — for a little lunch. There’s a coffee joint in one wing of the forlorn building for the living.
I get on the phone to ask after Brian, a one-time classmate. “He’s banking in Santa Clara now,” answers the voice evenly.
At this, all noise ceases in the bankground. They mourn. “Santa Clara” became a code word yesterday. When the feds shut down Silicon Valley, they needed a name for the brand-new replacement. Brian by now has figured out how much of his money vanished. He is in venture capital, which operates by the “tenth shoots the moon” rule. Only one in ten start-ups will succeed, which is fine if the tenth finds the moon in its usual orbit.
The Silicon Valley failure rattled everyone because so many work the wide swath 30 miles south of San Francisco. The tender of the hour — what everyone carries — is rumors. Because everyone is relatively young, if you wait longer than a second to react to one, you waited too long.
This bank crash, like so many others, began with a faux pas. The bank itself started it by announcing an multibillion-dollar loss in what otherwise would be a quiet trade in a few bonds.
Bonds can be dull — a low-interest investment. But a very big deal if you botch the announcement. The clientele makes all the difference. The last generation to roll through here worked so much more restfully. The current flock twitches a finger to make a cell-phone trade.
When new waves of bankers grew up young in a hurry, they jettisoned old banking habits. Banks have long treated interest rates as something they had to put up with, but didn’t want to. No bank wants to pay out a single percent in interest in savings while paying more than they need to on money they lend out. This spread fuels all banks — in addition to countless annoying fees and lethargy.
The problem was simple enough. Smart “new” customers don’t save at banks. They go to brokerage houses or trade direct, putting cash into index and money funds, where rates might be more like 4% instead of the 0.5% where they’ve sat for more half a decade. That’s without even getting into stocks or real estate.
Traditional banks will wait as long as they can, fearing customers will bolt out the door when they figure it out. Seems they did in a flash last week, seeking to withdraw their deposits instantly.
It’s not just brokerage houses and money funds that jacked rates. Large companies began setting up their own money funds. Automakers like Ford, GM and Mercedes all find it’s cheaper to lend directly to car-buying customers than to borrow by buying bonds. Only a few have heard of Ford Interest Advantage or Mercedes Demand Notes, but that’s where the fast Silicon Valley crowd looks for high-gloss savings accounts.
This is simple psychology. But if it escaped the banking world for a long time, it’s entrenched in coffee houses where the currency is “mocha money” — how much 100 “mocha” (plural unnecessary) is worth, versus $100.
It’s too early to see the fallout from Silicon Valley Bank ·(now Bank of Santa Clara). Some depositors have double trouble, trying to exhume crypto currency from accounts in the wake of the crash of FTX. But the new variable might be “reaction time” — how long it takes depositors to penalize banks for trying to stuff 0.5% returns down their throats.
There are lots of complications at a failure as big as Silicon Valley. Communications are mismanaged. If a bank sells a big batch of bonds to raise money to lend, that could cover a run that hasn’t quite produced a visible tear yet. A leak today could bring toast tomorrow — for one who waits that long.
Banking can operate in a flash with technology. There’s no breathing room when reaction time at banks gets cut to that at the wheel.
Customers used to have parties waiting to pull their money out of troubled banks. A slight surge in teller lines on Day One. Exchanged tips, Day Two. Picnics outside, Day Three. Authorities rope off a lane by the bank, Day Four.
There’s no time left for refreshments now. Gone is the once-daily prognosis report. Even in California, where trends start and yesterday’s failure of Washington Mutual morphs to today’s at Silicon Valley.
It’s a just a move involving reaction time.