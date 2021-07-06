Editor:
On the 245th birthday of the United States, I felt thankful to live in the one nation every poor person in the world wants to come to. Not just those in poverty but also the poor in spirit, the poor in freedom, the poor in opportunity and happiness.
The term “melting pot” is seldom used today. I was taught that America was the melting pot of the world, where nationalistic roots were transplanted to form our liberty tree.
My family came to the U.S. through Ellis Island in 1954. Mom, Dad, Grandma, Grandpa, Uncle and me. Knowing more German than English made first grade kinda scary but our whole family learned and adapted. Except for Granny, who refused to converse in English.
The point is we assimilated and became Americans. Back then the media wasn't dividing us into different ethnic American groups. We were taught everyone had equal opportunity and “equity” was something you earned.
Immigrants tend to appreciate this island of freedom in a world filled with oppression. That's because we’ve seen communist horror up close. Our elders lived and survived the ravaging wars against fascism. But change, the one constant in life, marches on and sadly not always for the better.
JFK said, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” Seems today politicians can't promise enough free stuff to get elected. And the media refers to us by color and religion; now we are Afro-Americans or Jewish Americans or Hispanic Americans or Muslim Americans. They have divided us and stoked social envy and hatred with claims of innate racism.
The media and big tech have joined our government in forming public opinion instead of informing the public. We are being driven apart for the sake of some gaining more power and control over the American people.
We must bring back the melting-pot mentality. We must recognize we are a land of unlimited opportunity, not endless victimhood. We are so free that we allow the haters to spew their venom openly, but also free to not let their venom poison us.
There is so much envy and disparagement of the 1% in this country, when every single soul in the USA is part of the world’s top 1%. I yearn for real American unity, and an honest, unbiased media would go a long way in achieving some retro patriotism.
Bruno Kirchenwitz
Rifle