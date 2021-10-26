Editor:
This is what I wanted to say at Loren Ryerson's memorial:
To know him was to love him. I know this phrase sounds paltry, maybe lazy, when speaking of the human we’ve all lost. This man with a heart larger than the mountains that surround us, a heart bigger and more beautiful than the sky that bears witness above us, as we mourn his loss. He was our friend, a brother, our anchor in troubled times. He was this and so much more. He was funny and passionate, be it about sports or politics, movies or anything, his voice was unique. He was clever and interesting and so sincere. His kindness was so genuine that everyone who ever met him felt special.
And those of us lucky to call him a friend, which is literally everyone — because he had enough love, and time, and care, for everyone. So that all of us, his friends, all of us, still bask in his gentle spirit, and his easy smile. We can still feel his great bear hugs, and see his pretty eyes, because he did have pretty eyes, smiling with us. I don’t believe there is a hole in my heart where he used to be, but the opposite: My heart is bursting with love for this amazing person that I will dearly miss. I hold you in my heart forever, my dear friend. I know we all feel the same, because to know him was to love him, truly.
Alex Guevara
Aspen