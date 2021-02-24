Editor:
Why would a newspaper columnist take the Historic Preservation Committee to task for not approving an insult to every taxpayer in Aspen (Aspen Daily News “Those People” Feb. 22 2021)? The HPC made one of their best decisions and refused to approve an abomination of “affordable” housing on land that was once a local columnist’s cabin.
What was this development they did not approve, and would Su Lum actually have been a fan of it as Caroline Sackariason claimed the deceased would have been in a so-called “news story?” It is a dream conceived by developers and Aspen’s now pitiful housing “authority” has allowed it to become a reality. It takes taxpayer dollars and subsidizes the building of employer owned units that will be rented to employees. Yes, read it again. Taxpayer subsidized housing sold to employers to rent to their employees, with bonus credits sold to mitigate commercial developments' affordable housing requirements in the downtown core. Have you heard of the company store?
They have rebranded it “Workforce” housing for a reason, and carrying out this scam in the light of day is part and parcel of it. Is this because the affordable housing program has gotten so expensive and illegitimate that the actual working people of Aspen can’t afford to buy or even rent it anymore?
APCHA should be redesigned from the ground up with their new founding documents specifying that they build housing to serve the workforce itself and promising not to go into business building income producing properties for employers, the largest of which, SkiCo, whose owners, like other landowners in the valley, including myself, probably aren't so in need of more income, especially not income from the “workforce.” I applaud the Historic Preservation Commission for refusing to play ball on this one.
Our global brand is not as minor league as many of our bit-players so we must be careful with what we allow to pass on our watch. For further reading may I suggest the 1983 book: The Romance of Commerce and Culture: The Chicago-Aspen Crusade for Cultural Reform, by professor James Sloan Allen.
Yours, a concerned and guilt ridden citizen,
Andrew Scott
Aspen