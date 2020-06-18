Editor:
I’m very disappointed in MLB players. Because of their reluctance to accept a commensurate pay cut, the COVID-19 abbreviated 2020 baseball season which was planned to start around the Fourth of July for some 90 games is now slated for July 19 and 60 games, if then. There’s still the possibility the season could be canceled altogether.
I’ve always stuck up for the players. I’d say they got rich by capitalizing on their talent and working hard to perfect their skills, while most rich people either inherited or stole it. And, I know the money the players make is nothing compared to the take the league and the owners are getting. But refusing to take a pay cut while 40 million are getting no paycheck at all is just plain greed and disrespect for the fans.
If the owners and the players reach an impasse and there are no games in 2020, that’d be baseball’s third strike. The players were out for 713 canceled games in 1981 and they wiped out the entire season in 1994.
In 1995, the fans were disgusted and attendance declined by 20%. If they do it again this year, I’m not sure the fans will come back. Who’s going to pay those big salaries if there are no fans in the stands or watching on TV?
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale