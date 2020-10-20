Thrift Shop asks for scholarship donations
Editor:
The gorgeous fall days are a reminder that time is passing quickly and we are hoping to announce a re-opening date in the near future.
In the meantime, we ask you to help us continue to award scholarships to Aspen, Basalt, and Roaring Fork High School graduates. The Aspen Thrift Shop has awarded such grants for over 50 years, totaling over one million dollars! Due to COVID-19, our assets have diminished and we may not be able to fund our scholarships this spring.
Colorado Gives is a simple option to make a donation: Coloradogives.org/thriftscholarships
Checks may be mailed to: Aspen Thrift Shop, P.O. Box 126, Aspen CO 81612
No amount is too small and no matter how you choose to donate, you will receive a “thank you” with a donation receipt and our tax ID number.
We urge everyone to take a moment to admire our Thrift Shop award winning windows. The mannequins are sporting graduation caps and gowns and are surrounded by terrific photos of past and present graduates.
Aspen Thrift Shop volunteers