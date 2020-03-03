Editor:

Every month volunteers of the Aspen Thrift Shop meet to continue to accomplish our mission: to make grants to nonprofit organizations in the Roaring Fork Valley. We are grateful to community members who continue to support our efforts by donating and purchasing gently used clothing and household items. For the month of February we are pleased to announce the following recipients:

Artist Year Roaring Fork

Colorado Preschool Program

Recovery Resources

Voices

Aspen High School Basketball

Aspen Ute Foundation

Catholic Charities Western Slope

Family Resource Center of Roaring Fork Schools

Pitkin County Senior Services

Shining Stars Foundation

The Ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop