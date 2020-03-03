Editor:
Every month volunteers of the Aspen Thrift Shop meet to continue to accomplish our mission: to make grants to nonprofit organizations in the Roaring Fork Valley. We are grateful to community members who continue to support our efforts by donating and purchasing gently used clothing and household items. For the month of February we are pleased to announce the following recipients:
Artist Year Roaring Fork
Colorado Preschool Program
Recovery Resources
Voices
Aspen High School Basketball
Aspen Ute Foundation
Catholic Charities Western Slope
Family Resource Center of Roaring Fork Schools
Pitkin County Senior Services
Shining Stars Foundation
The Ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop