Editor:
Every spring a committee of the Aspen Thrift Shop is honored to select recipients for college scholarships. It is a nearly impossible task to choose a limited number of candidates from the dozens of highly qualified and worthy applicants.
This year, we are pleased to announce the following students from Aspen High School, Basalt High School and Roaring Fork High School. They are: Finlay Johnson, Ricardo Saucedo, Kiara Gonzales, Fatima Flores, Giselle Andrade, Jefferson Guzman and Monica Vega Garcia.
We are able to provide these generous awards due to the support of the community members who donate gently used items and clothing and to the shoppers who purchase them.
Aspen Thrift Shop
Scholarship Committee