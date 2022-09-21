Editor:
Once a month the Aspen Thrift Shop volunteers meet to distribute our hard-earned funds. This month the nonprofit grant recipients are: Aspen Hope Center, Aspen Fringe Festival, Aspen Youth Center, CASA of the 9th, Thunder River Theatre Company, Aspen Indigenous Foundation, Aspen Historical Society, Aspen Strong, Bridging Bionics, Carbondale Community Oven, Challenge Aspen and Raising a Reader-Aspen to Parachute.
The Aspen Thrift Shop is able to continue its generous funding thanks to the support of the entire community. Thank you to all who volunteer, donate and shop.
Aspen Thrift Shop volunteers