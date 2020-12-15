Editor:
Woo Hoo, good news! We are thrilled to report a generous response to our Scholarship Fundraiser efforts. Our work is not finished, though, and we will continue until our goal is met. We are determined to have the ability to grant scholarships this spring to deserving Roaring Fork Valley seniors. Please think of the Aspen Thrift Shop Scholarship Fund when you consider holiday gifting. Every dollar makes a positive impact.
Colorado Gives is a simple option to make a donation:
Coloradogives.org/thriftscholarships
Checks may be mailed to: Aspen Thrift Shop, P.O. Box 126, Aspen CO 81612
No amount is too small and no matter how you choose to donate, you will receive a “thank you” with a donation receipt and tax ID number.
With gratitude,
Aspen Thrift Shop Volunteers