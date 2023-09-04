Editor:
The grants committee of the Aspen Thrift Shop is excited to announce that grant applications for 2024 are currently being accepted for review. The application deadline is Sept. 30. There is one grant cycle for the 2024 calendar year, with grants being disbursed monthly throughout the year.
The mission of the Aspen Thrift Shop is to sell donated goods at affordable prices, to make grants to nonprofit organizations in the Roaring Fork Valley and to provide scholarships to valley-area high school graduates.
If you represent a nonprofit or an approved school program in the valley and meet the eligibility requirements for a grant from the thrift shop, please visit our website, aspenthriftshop.org, for more details and the links to the online application.
Contact us at grants@aspenthriftshop.org. We look forward to hearing from you!
Aspen Thrift Shop
Grants Committee