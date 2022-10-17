Editor:
Judge Ely’s endorsement of Michael Buglione in last Wednesday’s paper was right on point. “Time for a change. Vote Buglione.” I wholeheartedly agree.
Robin Ferguson Kelly
Aspen
Get the best of The Aspen Daily News in your inbox. Our newsletters are free, and you can unsubscribe at any time.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.