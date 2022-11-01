Editor:
It’s time to retire, Joe.
We pay Sheriff DiSalvo a full-time salary, but we get a part-time employee who is either off schlepping vodka (Aspen Times, May 10, 2022) or in Palm Springs spending about eight weeks of the year there. Says Joe, “As an elected official, I don’t have vacation time limits.” (Aspen Daily News, Sept. 19, 2022).
His only attack against Buglione is about an “incident” at Bumps for which Joe shares the blame. Did Joe forget he sent Buglione to a leadership training out of town? Then he demoted Buglione for … going to the training? Should this incident be disqualifying to be sheriff? Joe punched a man in the face as deputy sheriff and spit on the man's girlfriend (report #04A000869) and kept his job and went on to become sheriff.
Recently, Joe allowed a deputy who received a DUI and hit a parked car to return to work. Where’s the consistency? Joe is belittling Buglione’s law enforcement experience. Huh? Michael has served our community for over 17 years. His dedication to the community is exceptional, volunteering his time as a board member at the Aspen Hope Center for 12 years. Michael is a parent and grandparent with deep roots in Pitkin County. Michael knows the importance of safe schools. Michael knows the value of ensuring his deputies have a place to live here. Twelve years is long enough to serve. It’s time for a change in Pitkin County. Vote for Buglione Nov. 8.
Stacey Oswalt
Aspen