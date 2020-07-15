Editor:
In light of all the struggle with density re:affordable housing, I agree with both sides. Yeah, we need more, yeah, but we don't need more fall-out from crowding. What I just don't ever see is anything about vacant housing tax, which seems to be the way other wealth-gap areas are dealing with disparity. You pay for taking up space that you don't use. That money could eventually start buying up a luxury property with land, one at a time for less dense housing in more space. Excuse me, but I'm wondering why no one is talking this up, actually. We need money to buy up land and it seems to be the only way, it's pricey, it's time for all those empty homes and acres to pony up for what it's cost this whole town for them to do that.
Janet Mohrman
Aspen