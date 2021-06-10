Editor:
This is the time for Republicans to shine. They have been the most close-minded, draconian, self-centered party until Donald Trump. As Trump acted, feeling his way, but putting forth his experience as a businessman, sound policies were enacted, despite his cavalier ways. “Reformed” Republicans should follow his lead. He may not be the candidate in 2024, but let’s hope so in spirit.
Example: “defund the police.” That’s what the Democrats are doing in their top-down revolution that’s nothing but a house of cards. Does that mean “refund the police” by succeeding Republican administrations? No, that’s counterintuitive to traditional Republicans. They would keep the defunding, and make the police more authoritarian.
So if a dialogue is to begin, it must be with the Republicans. Pray that they are better than we think. They’ll have to get past those who “talk past you.” Ironic, for the Democrats that lead during World War II, using ideology they defeated.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction