Editor:
Lately I am reading more and more about the disdain for how Aspen has gone downhill and will never be the same again. I, too, am frustrated with a lot of what Aspen has become, especially since COVID upped the whole scenario. Not only Aspen, it seems it has filtered into every aspect of our lives and how we live.
I find when things are not the way we like then change is what needs to be done. How about a solution instead of living in the problem? We have elected officials that could maybe start to collaborate with the locals to solve the frustration that is happening now. Let’s come up with ideas for a solution to solve this problem. I, for one, have been in support of Richard Lai (who designed the Hyman pedestrian mall many years ago) on making the Armory into a community center (food court) to address the need to put more vitality into the core. Let's do this!
Susan Shapiro
Aspen