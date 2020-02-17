Editor:
The U.S. prides itself in “feeding the world.” Is this merely a “feel good” humanist value or one that holds true merit for the planet. In a bid to feed the world we have created giant corporations like Monsanto, depleted our soils, killed our bees, and accepted less biodiversity, mono agriculture and the “empty-caloric diet” as the norm. If this list wasn’t bad enough, the true damage of this “humanistic and noble” goal has been both its aspirational and empirical support of world population growth. In fact, all humanist goals — however attractive they seem on the surface — support population growth by placing humans at the top of the totem pole and equating them with God. But the truth is somewhat different. The recent refugee and coronavirus crisis has shown that not all humans are deemed equally deserving of humanity. Crudely deconstructed, the more populous the country, the larger its problems and the less deserving its people of humanity, care and dignity. We need to ditch humanist lip service and have the uncomfortable conversation towards starting a new movement — that of human containment even it goes against socioculture and established religious and humanistic norms. We need a new (Paris) Accord, one that talks openly about the need to contain population growth, because that is the ultimate “Dignity Project.”
Dipika Rai
Aspen