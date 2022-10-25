Are you ready for some football? Are you ready to rumble? Are you ready for a battle royale between fierce rivals? Are you ready to be part of local history? I hope so, because this time it’s personal.
At the end of the game, get ready for some loving.
It’s Aspen vs. Basalt under Thursday-night lights! And, after you take a moment to reflect and wipe another tear from your eyes, I hope you will be so uplifted that for once we will actually embrace the notion that, even though football is pretty darn important, winning isn’t everything and it isn’t always about how you play the game, but rather what you play the game for.
It’s the first annual Battle of the Pan. It is the first time in our history that an official rivalry game has been declared by both teams’ head coaches. It will be staged at the Aspen High School field. It would be great to play it in front of an historically huge crowd.
Basalt is playing for a possible run at a state championship. Aspen is playing for pride and valley-wide bragging rights, which may be even more important than a state championship when these kids see each other around this winter. Both teams are playing for something bigger than themselves and a thing necessary for all of us.
What is really at stake is a vision and hope that was held by Carson Clettenberg, the Aspen player, student, son, brother, friend and inspirer of dreams who died tragically this fall just before this season began. We wonder what we can do in times like this that are not within our power to make sense of. Well, paying attention to the game and the purpose for this rivalry and changing our lives because of it may be exactly what we should do, according to Carson’s wishes. We have honored him with formal goodbyes, paid tribute with our sorrows and salved our personal pains with grieving. Now we can cement his legacy by putting into practice a value he shared with many during his lifetime.
I have been told that Carson was a visionary of sorts. He recognized the importance of bringing kids of our valley together. He recognized that while we may live in different towns with different civic personalities, he also saw clearly that we are each integral parts of one larger community.
Carson was a student at Aspen High School and lived with his family up the Fryingpan, so he was given the opportunity to make friends in both Aspen and Basalt. He did not squander it. He played sports, too, and since practice makes perfect, he got to know kids in Carbondale, Glenwood and beyond, as well.
Apparently, Carson didn’t care where anyone lived, only what uniform they wore. On the field, he was coming after you with everything he had. After the game, though, he’d shake hands with everyone on the field, recognizing twice as many possibilities for making friends, if he included both teams in his plans.
Eric McCreedy and Carl Frerichs, Aspen’s and Basalt’s head coaches, respectively, recognized this gift for expanding friendships in Carson and came up with the idea for the Battle of The Pan rivalry game complete with a traveling trophy for the winner. When I heard this idea, I remembered a giant 100-year-old, cast-iron skillet my family once used for large fish fries that I offered to use as the trophy. It’s been hanging from the ceiling in my garage for the past two decades just waiting for an opportunity like this. It’s theirs if they want it. Even if they don’t use it as a trophy, maybe the teams can take it out and fry some fish in it some time.
It’s a tradition this valley can use. At this time in history when all kinds of local traditions are being overwhelmed and cast aside, we are going to have to work harder together to make this combined community work for all of us. It will take a lot of compassion, caring and, most of all, getting to know each other.
As individual towns, we can fight tooth and nail over planning and zoning, affordable housing, Highway 82, S-curves, mass transit and short-term rentals, but at the end of each and every day, we need to be friends, or at least respect each other. A young man amongst us figured this out: Opponents can be friends, too. Let’s honor Carson Clettenberg and his ideal with an annual football game. It can be a great reminder of a lot of things even more important than touchdowns.