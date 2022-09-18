Editor:
I sat in Aspen’s bottleneck traffic (exacerbated by the nonstop Castle Creek Bridge maintenance). I looked over at the $10 million to $71.5 million private jets queued for takeoff. A humorous realization struck me. Upon return to their second, third or fourth “home,” and regardless of their astronomical wealth, they too will idle (probably in a limo) spewing emissions and waiting to merge into a single lane for the last 3 miles into Aspen. Time is money. So I’m not sure how much this 45-minute trip would cost a billionaire! Maybe one day they will bitch enough to make a straight shot happen.
What is the point of growing any airport facilities (runway), if the powers that be don’t improve, increase and grow the main artery pumping the lifeblood into the Eden! Aspen has lost all its small-town charm. It has become an enclave for the uber rich to show off via social media.
Change is not always easy, comfortable or desired. But this valley has changed a lot in the 25 years I have been here. It is irresponsible to maintain the decrepit single-lane bridge and S-curves of yesteryear! All while claiming you are an environmentally sustainable green city! Stop the B.S., and make meaningful decisions for the change of tomorrow. Not all may like it, but they will come to accept it as necessary!
John Norman
Carbondale