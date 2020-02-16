Editor:
Recently while substitute teaching at a “high needs” middle school a sixth-grader began to slowly meltdown emotionally and eventually got up without permission and walked out of our classroom.
Later in the day, I asked him what was wrong. He answered that another boy slammed his head on his desk. If this were true it means the victim was most likely afraid to tell me when the assault happened. Reality is that it would be his word against the attacker with fear preventing a witness.
This critical incident is justification for schools to quickly install video with audio cameras in the classroom. Teachers must be assured it would only be reviewed in cases like this one with their presence at the initial viewing.
Will America continue to wait for festering bullying to pop with gunfire by one with a burden too heavy to bear “alone?”
Mike Sawyer
Denver