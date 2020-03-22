Editor:
It’s time to make some hard decisions. We see the trajectory of the virus in China, Italy, and now California. Mandatory restrictions are on their way, so let’s get ahead of the curve.
Having lived through SARS, H1N1 and now COVID-19, there is always a delay between the onset of a crisis and the urgent call to arms. Don’t indulge complacency: stay home, and be vigilant about practicing “disciplined” social distancing if you absolutely positively need to go out.
Testing is limited and is likely to remain so in the short term. Getting results takes time, and we know there is a lag between infection and expression of COVID-19. The best way to prevent infection or transmission is to “shelter in place.”
Take every precaution to keep your family and yourself healthy and safe. And by doing so, you’ll keep your neighbors and our community safe.
William Infante
Basalt