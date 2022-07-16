Editor:
The time has come, the time has long come to tax gasoline- and diesel-burning vehicles to the max. My office in Aspen is at the corner of West Main Street and Third Street. I can’t open my windows without coughing at the toxic fumes spewed by the vehicles speeding by or, depending on the time of day, clogged and belching in their stop-and-go morass.
Despite the fumbling and bumbling from the Biden administration, let’s march on as quickly as we can to our green future. It’s a must. And let’s make it easier for the moms and pops and for the grannies and grandpas to go green for free, if we can possibly afford it.
John Hornblower
Snowmass Village