Editor:
My opponent scoffs at me for supporting Lee Mulcahy. He, like many in our community, does not like Lee, who can be annoying or obnoxious at times. I feel it is time for the city and the APCHA board to hold the hearing Lee is now requesting for several reasons.
There are unanswered questions in the public eye revolving around the timeline when the notice of violation was sent and received, the apparent favoritism for some and unequal treatment for others who were violating guidelines during that general time period, and about what occupations should be counted as employment for APCHA eligibility.
There are two areas of the APCHA rules that I think should be reviewed and changed as necessary to make them fair and equitable to everyone. A hearing before the APCHA board should be mandatory and not optional for anyone accused of a major violation of the rules which could lead to eviction or a large fine, and the sweat equity someone puts into building or remodeling their own home should be counted as employment.
Lee admits he made a mistake a few years ago by not requesting a hearing to the Notice of Violation he received. It would be unconscionable for the city to evict Lee and his mother from their home now without holding a hearing regarding this notice, and Lee’s work hours spent building his own house should be taken into account towards his required employment in the county.
Steve Child
Pitkin County Commissioner