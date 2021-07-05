Editor:
Maurice Emmer seems to think that ending unemployment benefits will end the labor shortage ("Rethinking the current economy," July 4). He is likely wrong. Several articles show the problem. Glenwood Springs laid off 118 workers from its parks and recreation department at the start of the pandemic, according to the Aspen Times. When they reopened only 13 came back, a return rate of 11%. They cannot keep the new hires.
Glenwood has chosen the solution that I think Emmer would endorse. It raised wages.
Meanwhile the New York Times reports that millions have retired early, having lost their jobs during the pandemic and are not able to find new employment.
I am an advocate of free markets. I have taught economics. I am a senior fellow at the Niskanen Center, named for a free-market economist. I understand the labor shortage.
It is about money, Maurice, money. Skip the minimum wage. There is a shortage of workers. Raise the pay in Aspen to $50 or $100 an hour and you will find an abundance of workers. Insist on low wages and clean the hotel rooms and your house yourself.
It’s the market, my friend, the market.
Ironically, the situation would be better if the previous president had allowed increased immigration. He did not. So pay up.
Philip Verleger
Denver