Editor:
The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Coastal Plain is one of the most spectacular places on Earth. The coastal plain is home to herds of caribou, is necessary for denning polar bears to reproduce, and is home 200 species of birds. Spawning streams cover the plain and are crucial to 42 species of fish.
On Feb. 18, 2021, Chevron blocked a shareholder call to action from Green Century calling for Chevron to refrain from drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Coastal Plain. The risk to carbon dioxide emissions is immense if Chevron is allowed to proceed with the intent to drill for oil in the refuge. This also poses a threat to the wildlife that depend on this remarkable ecosystem.
This irreplaceable coastal plain is no place for big oil and drilling companies. The “Arctic Refuge Protection Act” which is pending in the U.S. Senate as well as the U.S. House of Representatives, will restore the protection of the plain and keep drills out of the Arctic Refuge.
It’s time to protect the Arctic. Let Chevron know that their drills do not belong in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and urge your senator to support the “Arctic Refuge Protection Act.”
Elizabeth Wilson
CoPIRG Campus Action intern, Protect the Arctic campaign coordinator