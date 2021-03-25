Editor:
Colorado could become the first state in the country to hold an Independent Voter Caucus or Primary Election in 2022. At the March 18 meeting of Western Colorado Independent Voters, I proposed that we explore the establishment of an Independent voter caucus or primary for 2022 in Colorado. Now that 42% of the registered voters in Colorado are Unaffiliated/Independents, it is time that Independents have a true voice in governing Colorado and reform its election system. Since election reform is the primary focus of Western Colorado Independent Voters and the national Independent voter movement, Independents can provide a totally transparent and trustworthy democratic election process. Independent candidates will represent all of the people and not a political party and its special interests.
I authored this new concept in my recent book, “America’s New Revolution.” The last chapter of this book explains in detail how this Independent voter caucus/primary would work.
Americans can no longer tolerate the divide created by the two major parties. These two parties are ripping this country apart. It is time to change this terrible status quo with a real democratic election process.
I invite all Coloradans and all American citizens to join the Independent voter movement where we are working hard to build a real working democracy for America.
Randy Fricke
Co-Founder/Lead Organizer - Western Colorado Independent Voters
& Co-Chair - National Election Reform Committee (NERC)