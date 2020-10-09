Editor:
Paul Menter’s column “Save the Isis, part deux, anyone?” (Wednesday, Oct. 7) is sobering. Caught in the draft of COVID-19, the lessee Metropolitan Theaters, a small L.A.-based chain, evidently has stopped paying on their lease and Aspen Film has never generated the money to uphold its end of the deal. Does that mean the end of movies in Aspen? The Wheeler Opera House and Paepcke Auditorium are capable of running digital film. There’s a big but: The studios will want at least a week worth of screenings and neither the or Wheeler or Paepcke can meet that criteria.
The inability to show movies as intended, on a big screen with Dolby sound, would be a major loss to Aspen. We cannot let it happen. I would suggest that if the present ownership arrangement cannot be salvaged that the city should take over the property and it should be managed by the Wheeler Opera House. This would make sense on several levels. On one level, with minor modification the Isis auditoriums could accommodate certain live events like lectures and concerts.
The Isis could generate new uses like small conventions. The three small theaters downstairs could be used as breakout meeting rooms while that upstairs auditorium would serve main event functions.
I’m reminded of the purchase of the Red Brick and Yellow Brick schools years ago by the city. Mired in controversy voters by a mere handful of votes approved their purchase in what otherwise would have relegated the properties to free-market vacation homes. I doubt there is anyone today who regrets the purchase — except maybe a few developers.
It sounds as if there’s time to save the Isis once again. The only thing I would lobby against would be losing the remaining upstairs auditorium. It is truly a big screen, unlike the downstairs auditoriums, and its loss would diminish the greater usefulness of the complex.
Jon Busch
Aspen