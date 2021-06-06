Editor:
While many friends have expressed deep concern for the situation in India, the one community I thought would come out in full force has been strangely silent. Where is the support of the thousands of yoga people who derive their livelihoods and purpose unencumbered by patents from India and Indian culture? If you are listening, this is the time to practice the teachings of yoga, to follow the Sanskrit words that are chanted daily in hundreds of thousands of studios in this country — bhakti, shakti, seva. It’s time to step up, reciprocate, give big, and covert passion into compassion. In short it’s time to live it off the mat.
Dipika Rai
Aspen