Editor:
The smoky haze from wildfires that has been lingering over Western Slope skies for the past two weeks is a reminder that our own beetle-kill-fueled fire season is upon us.
The most recent Colorado State Forest Service survey presented the following statistics on beetle-kill:
—More than 834 million trees destroyed by beetle-kill are rotting in Colorado forests.
—Over 22% of standing trees in Colorado forests are dead.
—Since the mid-1990s, mountain pine beetle has affected 3.4 million acres of ponderosa-lodgepole pine in Colorado, while the spruce beetle has killed 40% of the state’s Engelmann spruce forests. In total, beetle kill has ravaged some 5.1 million acres of forest in Colorado.
Although beetle kill has resulted in a significant amount of dead trees, there are options for use of them. Beetle-kill harvesters and woodworkers are using beetle-kill lumber for siding, furniture, framing lumber, cabinetry, paneling and finish molding.
The Forest Service charges beetle-kill harvesters $20 to remove two cords of wood here in Colorado. Rotting trees increase greenhouse gases in forest ecosystems by 25%.
With more than 834 million dead trees mouldering away in the forests of Colorado, we need to compensate people to harvest that decaying fuel, and we need to incentivize producers to sell beetle-kill products free from federal taxation.
We need to work through the General Assembly’s agriculture committees to introduce legislation to pay people modest amounts to harvest beetle-kill lumber from our forests. We need to eliminate federal income taxes on products sold that are made with at least 51% beetle-kill wood. We need to expedite Department of Interior approvals of logging roads to allow for harvesting of beetle-kill lumber. We need to find co-sponsors in intermountain states with beetle-kill.
Russ Andrews
Carbondale