Editor:
The shutdown has flattened the curve. It has accomplished its purpose and fear mongering about opening our economy is a disingenuous strawman argument.
Over the past few months we’ve learned that, for over 80% of the population, the virus is no worse than seasonal flu. However, for seniors and those with medical issues, the risks can prove lethal. That high-risk group should consider staying at home or at least being very careful.
Whether or not the coronavirus makes a winter comeback, another shutdown is not necessary and counterproductive. The high-risk group needs to decide how to stay safe. The rest of society needs to practice best hygiene behavior. It’s called personal responsibility.
Bruno Kirchenwitz
Rifle