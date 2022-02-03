Editor:
I am calling for the workforce in Aspen to start thinking about unionizing. Unions around the U.S. have been depleted in recent decades, and we need to bring them back. It is the only way we will get fair representation — so can we please take this seriously and know our rights? If you want to discuss pay with employees, you have every right. These massive corporations have been taking advantage of us for too long and it’s time we hit back. They have been making billions, while we have been kicked out of the place we have turned into a billionaire’s paradise. They don’t give us enough credit for how smart and hardworking we are, so let’s finally show them. We need to know our rights. Plus, we have a president in power that is massively behind unions. Let’s all come together, please. If not, we will keep getting taken advantage of.
Perrin Williams
Aspen