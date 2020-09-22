Editor:
A couple of years back, there was something called the “Community Forum Task Force on Transportation and Mobility.” That led to a taxpayer-paid study by Fehr & Peers called the “Integrated Mobility System (IMS) Phase 1,” which is about to be presented to area elected officials: today (Sept. 22) at 1 p.m., to be exact.
Your future is being decided for you, and you’re gonna love it. Here are a couple of choice tidbits from the 89-page study:
“Because Colorado policy does not currently permit parking taxes, the jurisdictions could only influence the costs of publicly-owned parking. To be more effective, Pitkin County and area cities should lobby the state legislature to allow for parking taxes enacted at the local level. This would enable the county and cities to enact parking taxes on private parking lots and create higher parking fees at key areas that generate traffic congestion.”
“Dynamic road pricing would work well in Aspen because Highway 82 is the only access road to downtown. Cordon pricing, where vehicles are charged to enter a specified area, could be implemented using electronic tolls on Highway 82, and could vary by time of day depending on levels of congestion and mode choice.”
Dear friends and neighbors — you are sleeping. Time to wake up!
Jeffrey Evans
Basalt