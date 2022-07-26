Editor:
Time is up for Allison Pattillo, The Aspen Times publisher, to provide readers with an account of the censorship and firings at the paper.
She claims that a damning letter by 18 valley-elected officials is based on misconceptions and inaccuracies. Pattillo made the allegations weeks ago, without any evidence, but promised to back them up.
She promised readers on June 24 an explanation and claimed the elected officials got it wrong. Now is the time to speak or admit that the electeds were not wrong.
Pattillo needs to explain the censoring and destruction of news reports and opinion pieces, the brutal muzzling of two respected Times’ editors; all at the demand of the Ogden ownership amid a lawsuit from a pissed-off foreign billionaire, Vladislav Doronin.
If readers question the ongoing censorship of the Times, they should know that the Times did not publish my three critical letters since June 9.
Frankly shocking is the damage the new owner, Ogden Newspapers, does to the Times by collaborating with Doronin — and in response its unethical treatment of David Krause and Andrew Travers, the editors.
The chilling precedent of a commercial interest being allowed to threaten a news publisher into censorship strikes at our unique American press freedoms and the Aspen ideal of personal expression.
Bernie Grauer
Basalt