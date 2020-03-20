Editor:
Time to reevaluate. While the world is having a mental meltdown, and mass hysteria and germaphobia become as endemic as the coronavirus, I suggest, from the confines of my uber-sanitized abode, that we try to redirect our thoughts and priorities to less apocalyptic obsessions.
This is a good time to get back to simpler times ... even though we are advised to keep social distance, technology allows us to still maintain our relationships. We can still read the paper, articles, blogs, watch movies and videos and discuss virtually via text, email and Facetime with friends and family. Technology also allows many of us in specific industries to continue to work and stay productive.
While some gyms are still open ... cautiously and keeping their facilities as clean as possible, we here, in Colorado happen to live in a climate and environment that lends itself to very open air, fresh and clean exercise venues without having to be near others, without touching equipment ... and all the while, getting Vitamin D and allowing us to raise our heart rates. Even though the ski resorts are closed, for those who have the right equipment, one can still skin or hike up and ski down and get those turns in.
Hiking, biking, running, rollerblading are all viable options too for the less die-hard skier or boarder. It’s sunny and dry enough to bike or run on the Rio Grande or Marolt Trail. Smuggler, Hunter Creek, the Ute Trail, Arbaney Kittle, Basalt Mountain, Red and Mushroom Mountains, from Aspen to Carbondale are all in good shape too! Just prepare for some slippery or slushy conditions in areas and mud. If you have the room in your home, move around some furniture. If you have kids, let them rearrange the furniture and build a fort while you take the wide open carpet or floor to do some yoga. Let your dog offer a tutorial. Walk that dog!
Enjoy your private time at home. Turn on some music and get creative in the kitchen. Experiment with resourcefulness and “play with your food!” Channel your inner Julia Child or Mario Batali. Afterall, food is love.
Write someone a letter or a card. Take the time to reach out to extended family, old friends, clients even, or coworkers. No one receives mail anymore unless it’s a bill. If you’re a person of few words, there still is the fine art of picking just the right card for someone or even making them a card with whatever resources you have at home. You’ll be surprised at how touched people are to receive a personally hand written note in the mail that’s actually delivered to their home.
Rather than fret over the threat of what appears to be the embryonic stages of a nationwide economic shut down, ponder your skills and contemplate a trade as a backup plan. Youtube how to learn a skill that may be more resistant to recession.
The coronavirus may force a little creativevirus or constructiveitis or just urging humanity to get back to the fundamentals of functionality and family. Learn to entertain ourselves, talk to one another, or enjoy not talking with anyone at all for a change. Disconnect with the outside world and reconnect with our true selves.
Rachel Candace Cossman
Aspen