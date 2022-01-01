Editor:
What remarkable times we are living in now. An epic snow cycle, a town full of people, an accelerating pandemic and a new year. What do we have to be thankful for? For me at the top of the list are mountain ski patrols. I get Pitkin Alerts of avalanche mitigation work on Aspen Mountain. After we are home from a glorious day skiing the patrol is still at work risking life and body blasting away. The ski patrol works to protect us and rescue us when necessary. They prep the mountain for fall skiing and winter storms. The next time you see a ski patroller tip your hat and thank them.
Ward Hauenstein
Aspen