My favorite character, Elder Zosima, from Fyodor Dostoevsky’s “The Brothers Karamazov” imparts that “we are all responsible for everyone.” I could envision that timeless sage smiling as I read Hugh Janis’s superb letter to the editor, “More talks on housing necessary” in the Aspen Daily News (Aug. 10, 2022). Yes, Mr. Janis hit the nail on the head: “if [we] live in a community that [we] are simply using for [our] own personal gain” without giving back, it is irresponsible and “extremely unfair.”
Is there anything each of us can do to be responsible and fair? For starters, we can open our eyes and hearts to fellow beings who give us their precious labor. These include people toiling away in bars and restaurants, fixing our hair and nails in salons, chauffeuring us around in taxis, and cleaning or repairing our houses. After all, many of these helpers, who cannot afford to live in Aspen, combat traffic in their tedious daily commutes, and not infrequently juggle three jobs a day. Among them are single parents stressed over health care and worried about the lives and safety of their children. So, I repeat. Is there anything we can do? The simple answer is yes. Tip as much and as often as you can! But before we get to the nitty gritty, let’s dispense with the prattle folks deploy to justify their parsimony: they say that the tip will be insulting or that tipping salon owners who perform the services themselves is an act of moral turpitude. As a lifelong tipper, I have never seen any recipients aggrieved when they slip my green thank-you into their wallet. Moreover, a salon owner once called her tip a “treasure” because it enabled her to bestow extra bounty on her staff.
However, tipping entails soul searching. Ask yourself, “If I bump up the tip by 5%, will it be a detriment to my own food, shelter, survival?” But let us recast the question in the Aspen vernacular: “If I double the tip, can I still buy my crocodile Birkens, maintain my private jet, order globs of caviar, acquire the next McLaren, and zip off to Dubai first class on Emirates to reside indefinitely at the seven-star Burj Al Arab?”
If you can answer such queries in the affirmative, then why not turn thought into action? Reach into your pocket and whip out cash or that trusty credit card. After all, tipping is the only form of trickle-down economics that works. Plus, if you ask beloved Zosima, he will tell you that tipping is “active love.”
Dr. Amy D. Ronner
Aspen