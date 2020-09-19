Editor:
I had been thinking of writing a letter to the editor since the lockdown to talk about tipping for food service. Then I read Steve Citrin (“15% automatic gratuity on takeout?” Sept. 18, Aspen Daily News) complain about an automatic gratuity.
You should always tip and especially these days. They are adding it automatically because nobody tips. You should still tip more than the 15%. Just because you didn’t sit and order and get your coffee refilled doesn’t mean that the server didn’t do anything. They have to arrive early and get everything stocked. Including to-go boxes. Then clean up and close.
For those that do not tip, even for a slice of pizza, I suggest you should. I had a friend work at the Hickory House years ago. Many takeout orders and obviously large orders. She told me that most of the orders were not tipped on. Imagine that for a minute. Someone is working in a hot kitchen, taking large orders, putting everything together and “serving” the food, in boxes. By the carload. For minimum wage. Dealing with cranky customers.
With restaurants being restricted on inside dining, obviously there are more to-go meals. Most of the food service industry wages are based on tips. Even the to-go windows. So I always tip, 25-30%. You should too.
Eric Chacos
Carbondale