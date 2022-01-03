Editor:
Our extraordinary community is at a tipping point. Much has been said about the building of new employee housing units, but the real conversation needs to be about the management of the existing units. Our valuable employee housing needs immediate, sustainable and accountable management. We should be doing everything we can to support the housing of our invaluable employees who actively live and work in our community — without exacerbating our existing infrastructure issues (like the growing traffic on our roads).
Why are we attempting to build our way out of a housing problem, rather than properly managing the existing properties we already have?
Elizabeth Milias, myself and others have been talking about this pervasive issue for years, and unfortunately our concerns continue to fall on deaf ears. We have thousands of deed-restricted employee units that are being managed by boards rife with members who have a blatant conflict of interest, living in the very properties that they are tasked with managing. It is a well-known secret that many occupants often rent their units out as short-term rentals or use them as a second home. Employee housing is meant for employees who live and work in our town — yet there is minimal enforcement of the laws against this practice.
Hopefully we all wake up and change the conversation to the real underlying issues, before we unwittingly create even larger issues and strain on our infrastructure than the ones we are trying to solve.
Chuck Frias
Aspen