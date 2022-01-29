Editor:
This past week there have been a couple meetings discussing masks in school. On two calls, neurologist Dr. Brooke Allen read a letter signed by 60 parents. In it and from comments made by some others, life is all good in our valley for their kids. These parents must have some secret sauce or special parenting skills to buck the trends around the world. Mental health doctors everywhere are sharing heartbreaking stories of suicides and breakdowns that they have never seen before. It is child abuse to put the burden of protecting society on our kids and to mask our fear of death. A child needs to learn to take risks. From a favorite poem: “To live is to risk dying, to hope is to risk despair, to try is risk failure. Risks must be taken because the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing. The person who risks nothing, does nothing, has nothing and is nothing. He may avoid suffering and sorrow but he simply cannot learn, feel, change, grow and live. Chained by his certitudes, he is a slave, he has forfeited freedom. Only a person who risks is free.”
Please free our children so they can have a chance to grow in incredible human beings.
Deanna Janckila
Carbondale