“Grab all your valuables and go, we may never see our houses again!” my neighbor cried when the Lake Christine fires first began on July 3, 2018.
In a panic, I ran into my house and took all the art off the walls, scooped all our photo albums into a laundry basket, stuffed it all into the back of Ryan’s truck and drove to my parent’s house in Steamboat Springs. It looked like our house had been robbed.
When we returned home to light rain a few days later, our house and surrounding area intact, we began to understand the nature of a wildfire is that nothing is understandable. Everything about it is unpredictable and can change in an instant, depending on the wind and the weather. We did not know then that the fire would last not for days or weeks but months, or that the danger was not as immediate as we first thought. Instead, it would creep toward us slowly and excruciatingly until we were pre-evacuated several weeks later.
When we left our house the second time, I took nothing more than an overnight bag. Even though the fire was a lot closer and more threatening this time around, with ash falling out of the sky and helicopters overhead and firefighters canvassing our neighborhood, I wasn’t nearly as panicked as I’d been on that first day. I was already starting to adapt to the chaos we met day after day.
Maybe that’s why the Maui fire has resonated with me so much, having gone through something similar but altogether different. In Colorado, you can get in your car and drive as far away as you choose. In Colorado, you have immediate assistance from wildland firefighters from all over the country, not to mention all manner of aircraft, including a DC-10 that managed some mind-bending low-to-the-ground maneuvers that would ultimately save historic downtown Basalt from burning to the ground. No one died in our fire. No towns were destroyed, no animals perished, no loved ones went missing with no way to confirm if they were living or dead.
Still, we are left with the burn scars that surround the heart of our valley. The scorched earth is a constant reminder of the damage we are doing to our planet, the flawless face of our pristine river valley deep in the Colorado Rockies forever tarnished.
It's hard to believe this could happen in a place as beautiful as Maui, a place where hibiscus, turtles, waterfalls, sea and sky evoke a palate of color so exquisite and surreal it’s hard to digest, like a rich meal. It’s a place so remote and wild it always makes my heart beat a little faster, its power crackling in the atmosphere, a kinetic energy that manifests in every wave that crashes violently against its shores.
I also feel a heaviness whenever I go there, something like guilt, knowing I’m a mainlander, a tourist, a haole, a visitor to a home I wasn’t really invited to. I try to overcome this feeling of discomfort and awkwardness by treading lightly and exercising awareness, for the people around me and for this special place. I try to channel deep respect, love and appreciation, even though I know how conspicuous I am — just another clueless tourist with sunburned shoulders and belly bulge, toting a shopping bag and an overstuffed backpack.
I have always felt a keen sense of how remote these islands are, surrounded by water, thousands of miles from what I would consider the solid ground of an entire continent, equidistant to Denver and Tokyo. I have had the thought, “Wow, if anything ever happened here, you’d be utterly screwed.” It was a feeling like this paradise was somehow too good to be true, dangerously beautiful.
I live in the mountains because they are stable. I feel safe here, surrounded by these walls of rock and tree and snow-capped peaks that touch the sky, creating a barrier between my home and the rest of the world. Even during the Lake Christine Fire, there was space — room to push the fire into wilderness where it wouldn’t threaten lives.
I don’t know why this fire has preoccupied me to such an extent that I’ve lost sleep over it, worrying about people I’ve never met from a town I’ve never even visited, the devastation and destruction so profound it’s almost impossible to process. Maybe it’s that like Maui, Aspen is a paradise that’s too good to be true. Or, maybe it’s the sheer humanity and empathy for the suffering of others that’s evoked by such a horrific event, something that is bigger than politics, religion, culture or geography.
Maybe what we understand here in Aspen is the way a small town comes together in a time of crisis. They say aloha can’t burn. I guess the one takeaway is that the human spirit will always prevail — I guess that’s what aloha is all about.