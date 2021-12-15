The conflict of interest. It’s one of those odd, misunderstood and often overly political dimensions of serving as an elected official.
When and why is it appropriate for a sitting city council or county commission member to recuse him or herself from the obligation of considering and voting either in favor or against a property development application? Two recent Aspen cases brought this issue back to the forefront of media attention: one being the Pitkin County commissioners’ consideration of the Aspen Skiing Co.’s rezoning request to expansion into the Pandora’s area of Aspen Mountain, and one from the Aspen City Council’s recent decision to place an emergency moratorium on residential short-term rental (STR) applications.
Last week, the Aspen City Council’s Skippy Mesirow declined to recuse himself from voting on an emergency ordinance placing a moratorium on STRs. Mesirow’s day job as a property manager involves the very property use impacted by the ordinance. His unwillingness to recuse himself from that vote drew howls of protest from the audience. But was it the wrong decision?
County Commissioner Patty Clapper recently recused herself from voting on SkiCo’s long-anticipated land use application to open Pandora’s area at the top to skiing. She cited as a basis for her recusal her son’s employment by SkiCo.
If you’re old, like me, you remember things, and these two actions on the part of current elected officials were both remindful of days gone by. Back in 2008, the Aspen council was struggling mightily to have enough members not recuse themselves to vote on various land use applications. The late great Judge J.E. DeVilbiss, during his council tenure, recused himself from voting on a proposal to redevelop and subdivide the Wienerstube restaurant parcel at the corner of Hyman Avenue and Spring Street. His reasoning? He ate there regularly. He was quoted in an Aspen Times article at the time as saying, “I recuse myself if my impartiality can be questioned.”
Steve Skadron, in his first term as a councilmember, recused himself from voting on the same application because he had reviewed it previously as a member of the Aspen Planning and Zoning Commission, where he had voted in favor of advancing the application to council.
Skadron and DeVilbiss’ dual recusals left only three councilmembers to consider the application, the ultimate denial of which set off an epic set of legal twists and turns meriting its own Netflix mini-series. That property redevelopment ultimately morphed into the Aspen Art Museum.
Around the same time, then-councilmembers Dwayne Romero and Jack Johnson both recused themselves from voting on a redevelopment application for Christ Episcopal Church, Romero cited his membership and giving to the church as the basis for his recusal. Johnson cited his Episcopal faith and membership in an Episcopal church in Kentucky as his basis for recusal. Those dual recusals again left only three members of council to decide the development application.
But the most significant set of recusals in recent Aspen history happened in 2007 when three members of council recused themselves from voting on the ultimately unsuccessful Lift 1A Lodge at Aspen Mountain application, a precursor to the Gorsuch Haus development application which, in yet another mini-series worthy narrative, ultimately gained Aspen voter approval as part of the Lift One Corridor project in March 2019 — by a landslide 26 votes.
In that case, three councilmembers — Romero, Skadron and Johnson — all attempted to recuse themselves from voting on the application. Romero because of business interests tangentially related to the application, Skadron because again he had voted to approve the project while on P&Z and Johnson because he had rented an apartment in a complex called the Mine Dumps that was demolished to make way for the development. The recusal “trifecta” required the city to implement what is known as the “rule of necessity,” requiring all three to vote on the project even though they all claimed conflicts of interest.
Back in my pre-Aspen days as a member of the Steilacoom, Washington, town council I was introduced to the “Appearance of Fairness” doctrine. It’s a doctrine in Washington state law requiring that elected officials voting on quasi-judicial matters — typically land use applications affecting a single constituency as opposed to generally applicable legislative proposals — must not only be able to objectively rule on such matters, but they must also appear to be able to objectively rule on such matters as a precedent to the applicant’s procedural due process. It’s a well-intentioned doctrine that, in my observation, led to an explosion of inappropriate recusals by elected officials who, to paraphrase President Harry Truman, just simply wanted out of the kitchen because they couldn’t stand the heat.
Many of the recusal justifications noted above from Aspen’s history also seem to tilt toward the tension created by the complexities of small-town politics rather than objectively enumerated legal principles. The representative’s solemn commitment to engage in the tough decisions inherent in elected office seems to fall by the wayside in such circumstances.
As for Mesirow’s case, as he himself noted in last week’s newspaper accounts, Ordinance 27 of 2021, enacting the STR moratorium, was a generally applicable legislative act, meaning that barring a direct financial conflict, he had no basis to recuse himself. Meaning? While it may seem counterintuitive, he was correct to vote on the ordinance.
Clapper’s Pandora recusal was for a quasi-judicial matter and involved, at best, an indirect appearance of fairness type issue because of a family member’s employment with the applicant. That’s certainly a more defensible justification than church membership two time zones away — or breakfast at the Stammtisch table.
