Editor:
Yes, the Trump Administration's Operation Warp Speed's COVID-19 vaccines are coming off the pharma-biotech assembly lines with more new manufactured ones to come and the selective mass inoculations have begun.
However, the news reports state that it will be Summer 2021 when the great majority of our American populations will be inoculated for their safekeeping.
What I shall be doing through these coming months to stay well and daily toast my health is to drink the age old popular wellness carbonated soda that pre-1960 Americans relied upon.
In every supermarket in the soda aisle is tonic water also called quinine water. It's my beverage tonic for COVID-19 times.
Tonic water has been used for untold decades as a medicine to fight malaria, sweating, chills, fevers and other maladies to restore people's health or as a preventive.
I am thankful tonic water with quinine in it is still around. Here's to the older Americans, our old people, when I was growing up in the 1950s.
Emzy Veazy III
Burbank, Calif. and Aspen